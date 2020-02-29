TV STAR comedian Rich Hall will be performing in Blackwood next month.

The American funnyman will be at the Blackwood Miners’ Institute on Wednesday, March 18.

The date is one of five in Wales as part of the Hoedown Deluxe tour.

The Hoedown Deluxe is a rare example of a show that just keeps giving - unlike most comedians who change shows after a year of touring, Mr Hall has kept the same show since 2013, but visits new venues each time.

He is also an accomplished documentary creator on BBC Four, having created the likes of How the West Was Lost, Working For The American Dream and Rich Hall’s Red Menace as well as Election Breakdown on BBC Radio 4 and starring on QI, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You.

His blend of sharp wit and alternative country lyricism entertains everyone who sees him and delights with his banter wit the audience.

In America, he won two Emmy Awards for his appearances and writing on The David Letterman Show between 1982 and 1984 and was a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live between 1984-85.

Mr Hall was also the inspiration behind Moe Syzlak’s character in The Simpsons.

Tickets are on sale now at https://offthekerb.com/