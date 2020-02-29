At 17 years old Molly Hucker is balancing a busy life doing her A-levels at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny with climate change marches across south Wales. After attending her first march in February last year, she has become a fixture of the climate emergency movement in the region. She spoke to JONATHON HILL, about her experiences on climate action’s front line, as well as her other interests.

'We felt that we could start making a change'

“IT WAS February 2019 when I went to my first climate strike march in Cardiff. There were hundreds of people there and the strike had such a progressive atmosphere.

“It was at the same time as Greta Thunberg gained media attention, so a lot was happening, and attention was growing.

MORE NEWS:

“My friends and I saw on the UK Climate Network website that marches were happening in Abergavenny, where we go to school.

“We’d never heard of it before but decided to join the protestors in the town. We felt that we could start making real change in a smaller area, and we have found the response welcoming overall.

“We have had a couple of bad experiences in the last year, one being when someone drove into us on a strike in August, but it just spurred us on.

“Sometimes people are negative because it is easier to deny climate change than roll your sleeves up and get involved.

“By supporting us that means you are becoming a part of that change, and I guess some people aren’t ready for that.

“On the whole, we have received great support. People clap us and even join in. It’s nice to know that people are enjoying the strikes.”

‘At the end of the day there would be no school on a dead planet’

“I’ve never been criticised by my teachers for caring about the planet. They don’t condone striking, but they understand my good intentions.

“School means a lot to me and I work hard, but at the end of the day there would be no school on a dead planet.”

‘I went to get my hair done and saw myself in the paper’

“Teachers say they see me in the newspaper and recently I went to get my hair done and I saw my face in the paper.

“It’s a strange feeling but if it’s helping to make a slight difference then that’s great. And at the very least it’s starting an important conversation.

“I don’t mind the attention, its important that the climate emergency is being covered in the media. I’d like to go into politics in the future so perhaps it’s a good thing that I’m getting used to it from an early age.

“I have a passion for social disparities in class systems and it’s something I’d like to affect in the future.

“I want to help facilitate a better world for LGBTQ+ and BAME people, and lessen the disparities we see in society today.”

‘The miners fought against injustice and we are fighting against injustice too’

“My upbringing was a very political one and I’ve always found politics really interesting. It impacts us all.

“I feel like young people need to have their voices heard too.

“The South Wales Valleys is an area rich in political history. The mining heritage of the area has hugely influenced not just its physical form but its political landscape too.

“Dad was a miner and he faced hard times, and he fought for justice. I suppose there are parallels there in what we’re fighting for now.

“The miners fought for justice and we are fighting for justice too.

“My parents have been supportive, and they understand there is a bigger picture to the activism.”

‘Greta has been inspirational, its great to see a young woman at the head of the movement’

“Greta (Thunberg) has been inspirational, but I’d like a different focus. It’s great that we’ve got a figurehead, but it would be great to see a focus on BAME activitsts too.

“I certainly don’t see myself as a leader of youth climate action in the region, we’re a collective and we march together. Perhaps I’m the gobby one!

“In an ideal world no-one would have to strike, but I do feel it is important to stand up for what we believe in, especially for something as important as this.”

MORE NEWS:

‘We need the government to help us facilitate change’

“For residents, we’re asking that people make little changes to everyday life – swapping plastic bottles for reusable bottles, for example.

“But the government need to facilitate these changes and make the changes affordable and accessible for everyone.

“When I buy a carton of orange juice from the supermarket, I have to buy the plastic bottle. We need sustainable options.

“We also need the sustainable climate-friendly option to be cheaper than the standard option.”

'I love hearing things from new perspectives’

“It’s a busy time at the moment with exams, so I’ve not got too much on the horizon with climate action, but I will be hoping to attend the UK Student Climate Conference when a date is set.

“If I can get the grades I need, I’d like to start pursuing a teaching career.

“I love hearing things from new perspectives and being able to help people develop, and develop myself, and I think teaching would be the perfect role.”