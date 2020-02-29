A FLOOD warning is in place on the River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk.

The Natural Resources Wales warning said: "This flood warning was issued at a lower threshold than normal due to an increased risk to properties in the Llanwenarth area at the moment.

"We will continue to monitor river levels in this area and will update the message if the situation changes.

"At 6am, the level at Brecon Promenade was 2.6 metres and falling. A peak level of 2.7 metres occurred at 5am today. The level at Abergavenny was 3.8 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.0 and 4.2 metres is expected to this afternoon. The level at Usk Town was 3.2 metres and rising."

READ MORE:

A flood alert is also in place further down the river, between Monmouthshire and Newport.

And following the flooding in recent weeks, a flood alert has been issued for the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire.

The alert said: "At 7.15am, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 2.9 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 3.4 metres and rising.

"The rowing club underpass gates will be closed in due course. The level at Grosmont was 2.7 metres and rising slowly. The level at Skenfrith was 2.8 metres and rising slowly."

Natural Resources Wales issued the following advice for those living in areas covered by a flood alert:

Check the latest situation or call Floodline on 0345 988 118

Be prepared to act on your flood plan

Prepare a flood kit of essential items

Monitor local river levels and the flood forecast

Farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood

Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water

And for people living in areas covered by a flood warning: