DESPITE the catastrophic flooding brought on by Storm Dennis last weekend, volunteers and staff went above and beyond to ensure school children across Torfaen were able to attend half-term playschemes.

Last week, 80 volunteers worked tirelessly with paid workers to provide more than 500 children and youngsters with activities at various venues across the community. Sixty children with disabilities were also included in the playschemes, relieving the stress that weather conditions had brought to parents and carers.

The playschemes, funded by a co-operation between Torfaen Council and Welsh Government, allowed children to engage in a vast range of arts, crafts, music workshops, sports activities and group games. Healthy snacks were also provided free of charge.

Torfaen Council's executive member for children and young people Cllr Mandy Owen said: "Once again it’s great to see so many young people give up their free time to ensure children have a safe and welcome environment to play over the half term period.

"We know that many working families benefit from the services Torfaen Play offer all year round and this is testament to the preparation and dedication demonstrated by play workers and volunteers throughout the year."

After the Met Office issued a red warning to South Wales as a result of Storm Dennis, Torfaen Council took measures to ensure that culverts and drains across the county were cleared in order for the playschemes to continue and to allow business to run as normal.

Extra crews were dispatched across the weekend to respond to emergencies brought on by the flooding, in which the Afon Lywd river reached record levels in Pontnewydd and Ponthir. Flood Warnings from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) issued two warnings in the early hours of Sunday morning. The river also burst its banks in Llanyravon which flooded the football fields and the boating lake.

Cwmbran Drive was also affected by the flooding. The section of road by the Aldi roundabout was littered with debris and required an emergency closure and forced drivers to abandon their cars to the water. Teams swiftly responded with clean-up operations to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Areas further north were also affected by the strong winds, which felled trees along the river and cycleway in Abersychan and blocked roads in Blaenavon. The council is liaising with landowners in Blaenavon to ensure that a landslide around Big Pit is thoroughly inspected and made safe to the public.

The council is now in negotiations with Welsh Government to guarantee that emergency flood payments are issued to anyone affected by the flooding, including homes and commercial properties and that roads and pathways damaged by flooding are unblocked.

Julian Davenne, manager of the Torfaen Play Service, also said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to our play team, seasonal workers and volunteers for their hard efforts over half term.

"If anyone would like to volunteer with us this summer and gain some valuable experience working with children and young people, then please get in touch."

You can apply to become a Play Service volunteer via the Torfaen website or via the Torfaen App. Closing date for applications is Friday, April 3.

For more information about Torfaen Play Service visit www.torfaen.gov.uk or email Andrea.sysum@torfaen.gov.uk or call 01495 742951.