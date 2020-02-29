BLAENAU Gwent will “face additional financial pressures” after an environmental health collaboration with Torfaen council ended in November, an audit report has found.

A Wales Audit Office (WAO) report found the county borough council had made progress in addressing the recommendations of a 2014 audit.

It also noted that the collaborative work with Torfaen had contributed to the council’s ability to deliver services with less resources.

However, because of the withdrawal of the collaboration, the report outlined concerns over additional financial and operational pressures that may affect its ability to continue providing environmental health services to the same standard.

The audit report noted that there had been a 13.5 per cent reduction in the budget for environmental health since 2013/14, from £1.7 million to £1.5 million.

The service manager for public protection at the council, Dave Thompson, said the council has made progress since the report.

He said: “There is a financial pressure but some mitigation has taken place.

“We have looked to collaborate with another authority, but there isn’t the same desire as there was to collaborate on operations."

Cllr Wayne Hodgins asked whether a restructure could help mitigate some of the costs.

He said: “There’s a big emphasis on bringing empty homes back into use.

“That’s quite a big portfolio, is that better off being taken over by regeneration if the department is struggling with resources?

“Is that having a major impact?”

However, Mr Thompson said that regeneration had neither the capacity nor experience to take it on.

The report will be considered by the audit committee at the end of March.