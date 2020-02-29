THE A4042 has been closed in two areas due to flooding.

The road has been closed in both directions at Llanellen, and also at Little Mill.

Storm Jorge has also caused traffic controls to be put in place on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The main carriageway closed due to strong winds on M48 Severn Bridge westbound at J1 A403 (Aust). Drivers have to comes off, around the roundabout and then back on to cross the bridge in case it needs to be closed quickly if cross winds get stronger.

There is also a flood warning in place on the River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk, and flood alerts are also in place further down the river, between Monmouthshire and Newport, and on the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire.

The conditions have also led to Caldicot Castle Park being closed due to the flooding causing health and safety concerns.