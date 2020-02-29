THIS week, Gwent Cats Protection would like to introduce you to Badger, a handsome black and white, eight month old boy, and his soul mate, tortie female Bonnie, who is approximately one year old.

Badger needs to be rehomed with Bonnie

Both have come from the same multi-cat household and are a bonded pair, so need to be homed together.

MORE NEWS:

Their fosterer says “They are lovely young cats and often walk round the foster room flank to flank and their tails will often entwine. They are playful but without being crazy and they like the teaser wand toys. Badger loves playing with balls and is quite the footballer. They like head and chin rubs and the occasional tummy tickle."

Bonnie needs to be rehomed with Badger

This adorable pair can be a little timid so will need a patient owner and sorry but no young children or dogs.

If you think you have a purrfect home for them, call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch