WANT to live in a house, a very big house, in the country?

Well, that can now be more than just a song from Blur. This is your chance to do just that.

This Llanhennock property is on the market for a princely £1.3 million.

It is to be sold for the first time in a generation, a most appealing country residence of great character with mainly stone elevations.

It is quietly situated in a beautiful part of the lower Usk Valley off a small lane in a glorious lightly wooded setting within fine mature grounds with pond and stream.

The main house is very well presented and includes four generous reception rooms, all of character, a luxurious open plan family room/kitchen with Aga and five bedrooms (three of which are en-suite).

In addition, within the grounds, the coach house provides garaging and workshop together with a an excellent large duplex cottage annex, perfect for home office, parties, granny, holiday let etc.

The parkland grounds are a wonderful feature with vast sweeps of lawn with inset shrubs, many mature trees, and a large landscaped pond with fountain and terraces, perfect for entertaining, and a stream meandering through the garden.

Although quietly situated in a beautiful part of the Lower Usk Valley the property is only about three miles from Caerleon, about six miles from Usk and within easy access of the M4.

The property is approached via an impressive gated entrance with long drive which runs past the house to the Coach House Annex and parking.

On the upper side of the drive there are formal gardens surrounding the house. These gardens are laid mainly to lawn with a variety of shrubs planted throughout. On the south east side, overlooking the ornamental gardens is a stone terrace. There is a further sunken terrace off the kitchen and there are further lawned gardens between the house and the coach house.

The lower gardens, below the drive, comprise further areas of most attractive lawn dissected by a brook which runs via a feature waterfall from a lovely large pond which is below the coach house. Within the pond is a central fountain and, in front of the coach house, is a barbecue and patio with a stone table and seating. On the opposite side of the pond is an extensive decked area perfect for the evening sun.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk