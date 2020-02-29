THE Welsh Valleys will be receiving the star treatment as an established rock and blues vocalist heads to Crumlin next month.

Deborah Bonham, the sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will be performing at The Patriot in Crumlin on Sunday, March 15.

The Redditch-born singer has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium and a recent tour of amphitheatres in the USA with Paul Rodgers, Jeff Beck and Heart’s Ann Wilson.

She has collaborated with the likes of Tom Jones, Keb Mo, Bettye La Vette, Warren Haynes and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons among many others.

Her albums have all received critical acclaim, with debut record For Her and the Moon reaching the top five in the NME chart in 1985 and was Radio 1’s record of the week.

She has also toured with Van Halen, Alannah Myles, Tim Rose, Uli Jon Roth, Humble Pie, Donovan, Foreigner, Jools Holland and Lonnie Donegan.

Her band features well-known guitarist Pete Bullick and in 2017 and 18, they were the backing band for Paul Rodgers on his UK and USA tours.

In France, she has been called the Princess of Rock by the press.

The 2018 release of Paul Rodgers’ Free Spirit features Ms Bonham’s Royal Albert Hall performance and the triple vinyl, blu-ray, CD and DVD release reached number two on the Billboard USA charts.

Ms Bonham’s albums The Old Hyde (featuring Jason Bonham and Mick Fleetwood), Duchess (featuring Paul Rodgers and Jerry Shirley), Spirit (featuring Robert Plant and Marco Giovino) are available in enhanced versions. A collection of unreleased sessions from between 1985 and 1991 are available in Looking Back At The Moon.

Tickets for the March 15 show in Crumlin are available here.