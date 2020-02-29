SIX NEIGHBOURS in Cwmbran scooped an incredible £196,528 after winning this month’s People’s Postcode Lottery’s Postcode Millions draw.

In an event at Cwmbran Stadium, 606 residents in the NP44 3 post code picked up a share of the £3 million prize.

But it was a good day to be a Poppy Field Avenue resident, with one of the winners taking home a cheque for £393,056yed with two tickets.

The remaining winners received cheques ranging from £2,387 and £9,548, depending on how many tickets they played with.

Joanne and Huw James were one of the winners of £196,528.

“This is going to make a huge difference to us," said Mrs James. "Our children, Tom and Georgina, both have bad eyesight, and this means we’ll be able to get the operation that our Georgie needs.

(Joanne James and partner Hugh receiving the winners cheque from Judie McCourt. Picture: People’s Postcode Lottery)

“That just by playing we are helping raise money for charity is hugely important to me. I lost my mum to cancer and I suffered so badly with the loss. What charities do to support people is just incredible and so important.

“It was the loss of my mum that pushed me to retrain and become a nursery teacher – I know that all she’d want is for me to be happy. One day I’ll maybe be able to open my own nursery now.”

Louise Harris, 42, also won the top prize. She said: “I’m totally speechless. It's not really sunk in.

“There was a lovely community spirit among everyone, and everyone was congratulating each other.

(Louise Harris receiving her cheque from Judie McCourt. Picture: People’s Postcode Lottery)

“This is the only time I've ever won - I've been playing for about a year.

“I've promised my daughter we would get her a new dressing table. I think we'll also go on some sort of nice holiday.

“I’ve also always wanted to take my daughter on a safari holiday. South Africa would be top of my list ”

The winners weren’t the only ones receiving a gold envelope this weekend. A special funding award of £15,000 was presented to Llanhilleth Miners’ Institute, to help fund its efforts in supporting local flood victims of Storm Dennis.

Tom Whyatt MBE, chairman of Llanhilleth Miners’ Institute, said: “We are absolutely delighted that People's Postcode Lottery has awarded £15,000 to the Llanhilleth Miners Institute to support our community engagement work.

“The award will support our community engagement staffing and running costs to enable us to continue to provide support in the future both to flood victims and to the wider community.

“A very big thank you to the players of People's Postcode Lottery.”