Here's what was making headlines in the South Wales Argus 100 years ago today, February 29, 1920.

Suicide At Newport

Youth found hanging

A very sad discovery was made in Mountjoy Street, Newport. Stanley Davies, 17, had been employed for some time assistant operator at the Coliseum, and he was regarded as a capable worker. He went home to tea on Saturday, and about 4.30 he was found hanging by a piece of twisted webbing in his bedroom. Whe cut down he was dead. It is stated that he had been depressed recently and that his parents wanted him to give up the work.

Dearth Of Magistrates

The Mayor of Newport indignant

The Mayor of Newport (Councillor Peter Wright) voiced the indignation he felt at the Police Court on Monday, by the dearth of magistrates to try the cases. He had dealt with several himself, but when he reached the point at which further justices were essential to conform with the Acts, he remarked: I think it is very unfair to keep people waiting here because there are no magistrates. If someone does not come quickly I shall retire. As I have something to do. Eventually Mr J Griffiths, who was in court, stepped into the breach and business was proceeded with.

Cruelty To A Horse

Newport man sent to prison

"You will be sent to prison for six weeks without the option of a fine," said the Mayor (Mr Peter Wright) at Newport Police Court, on Monday, after William Walker, Woodland Terrace, Cefn, Rogerstone, had admitted having been drunk while in charge of a horse and with cruelly illtreating it.

Evidence was given that the horse was galloped up Stow Hill and then beaten badly by Walker, to such an extent that it was terrified. Inspector Plowman said the horse was suffering from a contagious disease and ought not to have been out. It had apparently been treated very cruelly.

The Mayor commended the witnesses for the prosecution for coming forward, and said that the proper treatment for a person who had been so cruel was to give him a taste of the same punishment. That could not be done but the magistrates were determined to put a stop to cruelty to animals.

Brynmawr

Railway fatality

Rachel Gunter (59), married, died at her home in Cellifelin, Llanelly Hill, Brynmawr, on Saturday, as a result of injuries received on the railway between Brynmawr and Clydach. When near the quarry crossing n her way home, she was overtaken by a goods train, her right arm and right leg being partly severed. The driver had no knowledge of the accident, but a Miss Gertie Jenkins, who was with Mrs Gunter, gave the alarm, and the latter was taken home, where she was attended by Dr A H James, Blaenavon.

Chepstow

Presentation

At Tidenham on Saturday, the Rev J P Clarke, who is leaving to take over the living of Conley, Glos, was presented by the parishioners with a silver salver and a cheque for £80. This presentation was made by Mr H P Morgan.