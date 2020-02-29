A CWMBRAN personal trainer battled against the elements to complete a 10km car push to raise money for Ty Hafan.

Cheered on by friends, family and clients, Shane O'Neill set off at 9am on the old Newport Road - a closed road near New Inn.

He started pushing the car along a long stretch of the road, but due to the incline, had to switch to shuttling the car over a 70m flat section.

Storm Jorge made the challenge that bit harder, with spells of hail, rain, snow, and strong winds battering the 32-year-old.

Mr O'Neill, who was pushing his friend's Ford KA - weighing around 870kg, completed the challenge in just over five hours.

After completing the challenge, Mr O'Neill said: "It was really hard, much harder than I thought it would be.

"There was a slight incline and half way through we had to remark the course as the incline was killing me.

"Once we did that, it became more doable.

(Shane O'Neill during his 10k car push for Ty Hafan. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"I didn't expect so many people to turn up. Having my clients and friends and my wife and daughter here was a big boost.

"BPC training group came down and provided medical support.

"There was a point half way through where I thought I wouldn't finish. My legs were so bad. I tried to get myself to 7.5km, but when I got there, my legs felt much better.

"We had a bit of everything. There was sunshine and really strong winds, there was hail and we had snow. It didn't affect me too much as I was getting down quite low to push the car, so it was shielding me from most of it."

Mr O'Neill was raising funds for Ty Hafan, previously saying the help and support they provide is "second to none."

"We've raised more than £400 so far which is higher than what I targeted," he said.

If you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/10k-car-push