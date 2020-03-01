GWENT Police are asking for your help to track down five men who are on their most wanted list this weekend.

Joshua Evans

Officers carrying out enquiries into drug offences are re-appealing for information to trace Joshua Evans from the Risca area.

As part of an ongoing investigation they would like to speak to the 20-year-old.

He is described as being 173cm tall, of a slight build with short brown hair.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.

Jay Jones

Jay Jones, 19, from the Caerphilly area, has breached his licence conditions after having been released from a young offender institution on 18th November 2019.

He was locked up at Newport Crown Court for 12 months for aggravated assault on 23rd May 2019.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting log 151 13/02/20.

Tamoor Hasan

Police want to trace patient Tamoor Hasan who has absconded from the care of Llanarth Court Hospital in Monmouthshire.

The 33-year-old was reported as missing at around 4pm on Monday 27th January and he was last seen in the Abergavenny area.

He is described as being of Asian origin, around 5ft 9in tall, of large build with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a white T-shirt, black Adidas sweater, black sliders, purple socks and a grey coat.

It's believed he may be in the Birmingham area where he has contacts.

Hasan is considered a potential risk as he is no longer in controlled conditions.

If anyone does see him or if you know where he is, contact 101, quoting log 345 27/01/20.

Gareth Weaver

Detectives would like to speak to Gareth Weaver from Tredegar in connection with an assault investigation.

Police are appealing for information to find the 37-year-old who has links to Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil areas.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log 2000019097.

Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor

Police want to find Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, aged 27, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 13th March 2019.

He was jailed for 14 months for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 26th September 2018.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 1900311881.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information about the five.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.