NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn admits he’s got 12 games to save his job after a 5-0 hammering at struggling Oldham Athletic.

County are 16th in the League Two table, 13 points below the play-off places and their hopes of a top-seven finish appear to be over.

And Flynn, who took the Exiles to the play-off final at Wembley last May, now believes his job could be at risk if their current form continues.

“We weren’t good enough,” he said after a fifth successive away defeat.

“We were second in every department today and we were played off the park.

“We didn’t get close to a player [all afternoon] and they could have scored eight or maybe nine, if I’m honest, so 5-0 was getting off lightly.

“Goals change games and the goals we conceded were dreadful as a team.

“There’s only one player who comes out of that performance with any credit and that’s Dale Gorman. He’s the only one. Other than that, it was dreadful.

“I’ll take full responsibility for it,” he added.

“They all say, ‘you put the team out’ and, yeah, I put the team out and it’s all my fault today.”

Asked about the remainder of the season, Flynn said: “We’ve got a free week now and we’ve got to do something.

“We’ve got another 12 games and it’s a different 12 games now for me.

“We’re three years on from when I first came in. I wanted to make an impression and show that I could do the job.

“I’ve done that and now I’ve got to dig in and try to keep hold of my job for 12 games.

“I’m not one of these to shy away from it. You’re all going to ask me in a week or two and I’ve got 12 games probably to convince the board that I’m the one to keep in charge.”

County lost Jordan Green during the warm-up, meaning they only had four fit substitutes at Boundary Park.

“He had chest pains so I couldn’t risk him,” explained the manager.

“Dom Jefferies had a bad toe, Joe Woodiwiss is ill, Billy [Waters] was obviously the sixth loanee [to miss out] and Benno (Scot Bennett) pulled his groin. I’m hoping that’s not too bad.”

