AHEAD of St David's Day on Sunday, Torfaen residents gathered to celebrate all things Welsh at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

In an annual event held by Menter Iaith BGTM, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Welsh language.

Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl, Ysgol Bryn Onnen and Griffithstown Primary School pupils all performed on stage, with the organisers working with the English-medium schools to teach them traditional Welsh songs.

There were also performances from Welsh language singers, bands and traditional Welsh dance group Dawnswyr Blaenafon.

Thomas Hughes, chief officer for Menter Iaith BGTM, said: "It's been a great success.

"It's fantastic to see so many people in the area getting behind the Welsh language and showing such enthusiasm for it.

"The children here have been getting involved, which shows the future is bright for getting to the target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050."

There was plenty for youngsters to enjoy, with a soft play area, arts and crafts, and the small animals from Greenmeadow Community Farm also paying a visit.

(Ella May Pearce,4, and Sophia Blaydon, 5, with rabbits from Greenmeadow Community Farm.)

Sebastian Palmer, from the farm, said: "We've brought a few chickens and rabbits and guinea pigs along with us today for the children to hold, and some of our chicks too.

"A lot of people who come to these events don't actually know where we are, so it's great for the farm to take part in these outreach projects."

Alongside the activities, there was also information stands for promoting the Welsh language.

(Rhisiart Morgan from community theatre group Yr Hyddgen, and Jonathan Perry from Learn Welsh Gwent)

Jonathan Perry, from Learn Welsh Gwent, said: "It's been a really great day - much bigger than last year.

"The schools' singing was fantastic."

Community theatre group Yr Hyddgen brought to life Welsh traditions and characters, such as St David and the Mari Lwyd.