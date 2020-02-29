A GWENT rugby player has been banned for eight weeks for making racist comments at an opponent during a bad-tempered league clash.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 4 in a match between Trefil, near Tredegar, and Cardiff side Llanrumney.

Llanrumney centre Wayne Dacruz claimed he was racially abused during the game by a Trefil player which led to the capital city team leaving the pitch in protest.

MORE NEWS

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) statement said: "There is no place for abuse of any kind in rugby union."

Three red cards were issued during the stormy encounter, a WRU National League 3 East Central C showdown played in Cardiff, including Dacruz, who had been yellow carded earlier.

A WRU disciplinary panel decided the Trefil player's actions carried a suspension of 12 weeks but reduced the ban by a month because of mitigating factors.

The mitigating factors "included evidence demonstrating that the behaviour had resulted following significant provocation of the player, evidence suggesting that the behaviour was out of character for the player and the fact that the player has a good disciplinary record over his 20-year playing career".

The Blaenau Gwent side’s player is able to return to action from Monday, 23 March.

Following the game in January, in a statement on the club's Twitter page, Llanrumney wrote: "Never heard anything like it on a rugby pitch before!

"Boys had no option other than walking off, hope it gets dealt with properly by the WRU.

"To be fair to the rest of the Trefil RFC boys, most of them apologised for the incident and one of the coaches popped into our changing rooms after and also apologised. Can't tar the entire club with the same brush!"

A Trefil spokesman said at the time: "We as a club do not condone any derogatory abuse in any way and will act accordingly to uphold the good name of our sport.

"Following the game on Saturday, our officials spoke to the Llanrumney officials and relayed this to them.

"We do not intend to get into a social media debate, but rather will act accordingly and appropriately as advised by the WRU."