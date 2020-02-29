A PAIR of club presidents boards from the former Pontypool Rotary and Pontypool Inner Wheel have been donated to Torfaen Museum.

The boards list the presidents from 1937 to 1996 and were originally displayed on the wall of the former Clarence Hotel in Pontypool - where the clubs met from the 1930s.

Museum curator Deborah-Anne Wildgust said: "Thanks to the lovely people from Rotary and Cwmbran Inner Wheel who donated the two club presidents boards from the former Pontypool Rotary and Pontypool Inner Wheel.

"The boards match the design and feel of the furniture of the former Clarence Hotel and were probably made to match the dining room furniture made in the Subsistence Workshops of 1920s and 1930s at Cwmavon and Brynmawr.

"Thank you to the clubs for the donation. Another unique part of Pontypool history has been preserved."