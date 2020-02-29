THE UK premiere of Amber & Me - a feature-length documentary following a young girl, Amber, who has Down Syndrome, as she begins mainstream education with her twin sister, Olivia - will be held in Cardiff next month.

The film will be screen at Chapter on World Down Syndrome Day, Saturday, March 21.

Although Amber’s first school experience is positive, she soon starts to lose interest and asks to stay at home.

Olivia tries to help her sister with her schoolwork, in the knowledge that if the situation doesn’t improve, Amber may have to go to a different school.

The film follows the challenges for both girls through four years of primary school and charts the changes in their relationship, uniquely from their own perspectives.

Amber & Me is directed by the girls' father Ian Davies, who has worked on several documentaries before as a producer and this is his directorial debut.

Following the screening there will be and Q&A with the Mr Davies – with more participants to be confirmed.

For more information head to www.chapter.org