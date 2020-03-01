HOUSE prices increased slightly in Torfaen in December, new figures show.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.7 per cent.
The average Torfaen house price in December was £151,436, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was better than that across Wales, where prices decreased 2.0 per cent, and Torfaen outperformed the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Torfaen rose by £6,900 – putting the area ninth among Wales’s 22 local authorities for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in Blaenau Gwent, where properties increased on average by 14.2 per cent, to £102,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Ceredigion dropped 2.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £184,000.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Torfaen in December – they increased 1.1 per cent, to £259,650 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.6 per cent.
Among other types of property:
- Semi-detached: up one per cent monthly; up 5.1 per cent annually; £153,416 average
- Terraced: up 0.7 per cent monthly; up 4.2 per cent annually; £120,967 average
- Flats: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 2.1 per cent annually; £79,680 average
First-time buyers in Torfaen spent an average of £129,500 on their property – £5,600 more than a year ago, and £28,400 more than in December 2014.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £175,300 on average in December – 35.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Buyers paid 8.6 per cent less than the average price in Wales (£166,000) in December for a property in Torfaen. Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £235,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £280,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as in Torfaen. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£102,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average December sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £92,000).
Average property price in December
- Torfaen: £151,436
- Wales: £165,735
- UK: £234,742
Annual growth to December
- Torfaen: +4.7 per cent
- Wales: +2.2 per cent
- UK: +2.2 per cent
Best and worst annual growth in Wales
- Blaenau Gwent: +14.2 per cent
- Ceredigion: -2.1 per cent