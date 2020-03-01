ONE of the UK’s top musicians Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Wednesday, March 11.

He will be joined by American singer-songwriters Alec Benjamin and Donna Missal.

Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish vocalist who has won a Brit Award for Song Of The Year for 2019 single Someone You Loved.

Alec Benjamin has a huge 1.5 million streams. His 2018 single Let Me Down Slowly went platinum in various countries including America, Denmark, Switzerland and Australia and gold in the UK Norway.

Donna Missal comes from a family of musicians, following her dad who was a musician in the 1980s and her grandmother before him in the 1940s.

Her debut single Keep Lying went viral in 2015 and in 2017, collaborated with artist Macklemore before releasing her debut album This Time in 2018.

Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.co.uk