Vintage clothing is big business - and that's something Paul Mansfield of Newport's My Generation Vintage knows all too well. MAX JENKINS popped in to find out more.

IN A city with such a rich and diverse history as Newport, it’s no surprise that vintage clothing is popular among citizens with an appreciation of fashion from days gone by.

For Paul Mansfield, owner of My Generation Vintage in Charles Street, vintage clothing has always been a passion. Starting his career with Marks and Spencer on Commercial Street, Mr Mansfield has since opened four vintage clothes shops in Newport, beginning with Retrocentric in the Market Arcade back in 2001.

MORE NEWS:

Paul Mansfield

My Generation Vintage

Over the past 20 years, Mr Mansfield has made use of the locations that the city centre has to offer, moving the shop to Cambrian Arcade, Bridge Street and now Charles Street, where he has been operating for the past nine months.

"I’ve been going since 2001, so it’s not something that I’ve just decided to do now," he said. "I was in the very first edition of The Voice when I first started out. Because I’ve been doing it so long, people in the area know to come to me with stuff they don’t want or wear anymore. I’ve got a good list of suppliers and I buy online from outlets like eBay and Etsy, but now most of the stock now comes through the door."

Although My Generation Vintage is a Newport-based business, social media and online marketing has allowed Mr Mansfield to obtain customers from all over the world looking for specific retro items that he has amassed over his long career.

My Generation Vintage

My Generation Vintage

"I get enquiries every day about various items," he said. "We have customers of all ages. I’ve got vintage cars in the window that attract kids because you don’t see toy cars on the High Street anymore.

"I think it’s a shame all these toy stores have gone. I’ve got original vintage games as well."

Due to increasing demand for period dramas on film and television, Mr Mansfield has traded with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, particularly with Pinewood Studios, which is behind produce film franchises such as Harry Potter, James Bond and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

My Generation Vintage

My Generation Vintage

"I’m in the process of making a proper website at the moment and as soon as I get that done I can contact other studios," he said.

"I’ve got a couple of friends who work in the media who help me advertise and push me towards interesting customers.

"I recently sold two pairs of £275 platform shoes to a stylist in Hollywood who’s worked on music videos for Madonna and Beyoncé, and the shoes will be used for one of her upcoming projects. I doubt I’ll get a credit but it would be great to see one of my pieces in something like that."

Picture: Michael Williams

My Generation Vintage

Hanging up in My Generation Vintage is also an original cape made by award-winning fashion designer Mary Quant as part of her Alligator range in 1966, which has never been worn and is in prime condition. Ms Quant, though born and raised in England, is of Welsh heritage and was responsible for bringing hot pants into fashion in the 1960s.

Although much of Mr Mansfield’s business is conducted online, he firmly believes in the importance of supporting Newport's retail sector.

But he acknowledges that not all businesses in Newport are as fortunate, blaming expensive rents and a general lack of community spirit for the decline in independent retail in the city centre.

My Generation Vintage

"We just can’t really compete with the big names that St David’s Centre in Cardiff has to offer," he said. "What we need is something like Albany Road in Cardiff or Gloucester Road in Bristol where there are independent shops and people living above them to build up a sense of community that online shopping can’t bring.

"Younger generations have a love of vintage, particularly from the 80s, which doesn’t seem that long ago now but would probably be considered vintage soon enough. But vintage clothing will always be popular because it’s different and everyone likes different."