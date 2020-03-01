FOR this weeks Five of the Best, we wanted to know your go-to place/person in Gwent for all things eyelashes. Whether it’s a subtle lash lift or some dramatic volume extensions, you let us know your favourites, with more than 1,000 comments, making it clear that Gwent has many extremely talented lash technicians. Here’s who our readers chose:

Leigha’s Lashes in Cwmbran took top spot

Krysten Hood said: “Absolutely outstanding. Wouldn’t go to anyone else now, even for an eyebrow wax and tint!

“Very professional and comforting. Reasonably priced but at best quality!”

Nicola Edwards said: “Her lashes are amazing! She puts 100% into her work.”

Flawless by Ffion in Abergavenny

Alys Barlow said: “So friendly and is always a perfectionist. I always have compliments on my lashes, and they last. Would never go anywhere else!”

Lucie Scurr said: “She always does what I want whether it is fluffy, long, wispy, full or half lash, she can do it.

“Ffion is so friendly and welcoming and also offers other services other than lashes.”

Mia's Beauty Lounge

Dina Mae said: “Mia’s Beauty Lounge is the best!! She’s so lovely and always goes out of her way to fit me in.

“My lashes look amazing and I would not go anywhere else. Highly recommend getting your lashes done by Mia."

Jenna Merrett said: “Amazing lashes, best in the business and so lovely also."

Lash Doll (Amy Harris in Pontypool)

Kerri-Anne Mruk said: “Absolutely FANTASTIC. Over the years my family and I have visited many a salon for lashes. Finding Amy and Lash Doll can only compare to a rose amongst thorns.

“ALWAYS accommodating, superb client consultation, patch test and aftercare. Precision work at its finest. Long lasting and natural looking lashes. She’s just the lash magician."

Newport and Pontypool techs joint fifth - there are joint winners of fifth place

Katie Angel Sparkes said: “Lashes by Ashleigh by far the best I’ve ever had! Reliable and a super perfectionist.

“Would not go anywhere else.”

Megan Evans said: “Kirsty is such a lovely girl and always listens to what look I’m after when I’m having my lashes done and always delivers.

“Very chatty and professional!”