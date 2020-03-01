A FUNDRAISER has been set up by a popular choir to help victims of recent flooding.

Risca Male Choir will perform a special concert at Moriah Church, Risca on Thursday, March 19.

It will start at 7.30pm.

The concert will raise funds for Risca Youth RFC and and Crosskeys Youth Club.

Both clubs were hit badly by the floods during Storm Dennis.

The concert will not be a ticketed event but there will be a collection at the end with all proceeds being split between the two clubs.

Special guests will be joining the choir and they will be announced in due course.

Risca Male Choir are in their 50th year and have performed through Wales and further afield.