A SERIES of public meetings will be held in Blackwood in an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour problems plaguing the town.

The meetings, to be held on various dates across March and April will address the recent private multi-agency meetings between councillors, the police and other community services, their findings and actions and residents' opinions and ideas relating to anti-social behaviour.

The events will be held between March 25-27 in the foyer at Asda, Blackwood, March 28 at Blackwood Comprehensive, and April 3 at Blackwood Miners. Institute.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who, along with fellow councillor Andrew Farina-Childs, has long been working to combat the issue of anti-social behaviour in Blackwood, said: "Following numerous queries from residents and persistent discussions, I promised to keep the community informed of any positive developments in regard to issues within Blackwood."

He added: "Thanks and appreciation must go to the Safer Community Partnership for organising these multi-agency meetings with a number of agencies in attendance alongside the police. I hope residents will attend and look forward to seeing you there so we can all move forward in a positive way with solutions for our town."

Some solutions have already been put in place, with extra CCTV cameras in the bus station in Blackwood and anti-dispersal orders were successfully trialled.