A ST David’s Day art gallery has been installed in Friars Walk.

Eight primary schools came together to bring spring to the Newport shopping centre by producing and sending in more than a thousand colourful daffodils to celebrate St David’s Day.

The schools involved in creating the beautiful display are Ysgol Bryn Derw, High Cross Primary School, St Mary’s RC Primary School, Jubilee Park Primary School, Pillgwenlly Primary School, Glan Usk Primary School, St David’s RC Primary School and St Patrick’s RC Primary School.

The exhibition, which officially opened at 3pm on Friday, February 28 and will be hanging around at the shopping centre until Sunday, March 8, is in the unit next to River Island and is free to visit at selected times across the week.

(Just some of the many daffodil creations on display)

Friars Walk is now judging alongside Naseem Syed, creative arts practitioner and Newport Fusion coordinator, to pick out the standout daffodils from the spring-themed exhibition, with the winner, runner-up and third place receiving a collection of goodies from retailers at the shopping centre, as well as vouchers for their respective schools.

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, said: “This is a wonderful exhibition that has been set-up at Friars Walk and the children at the eight schools that took part should be proud of what they have created.

“There is, truly, some remarkable daffodils that have been contributed as part of our St David’s Day celebrations. From my perspective, it’s pleasing that we have been able to work with so many local schools to celebrate the occasion in such a unique and colourful way.

“I’d urge as many people to come along as see what has been created”.