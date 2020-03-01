THE Newport Half Marathon is going ahead today, in support of St David’s Hospice.
We'll keep you updated as the run is going ahead and post-marathon.
The prize ceremony will take place at 11.00am at Newport Leisure Centre.
Currently waiting for the Newport Half Marathon to start and met Mike who is running a marathon in each of the 28 EU nations to raise funds and awareness for Invest In Me Research projects. pic.twitter.com/nzkMFUWjbZ— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
Town is full of runners stretching and limbering up 🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/kOI6qlf4Id— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
And they’re off! pic.twitter.com/PAfzgjMNFe— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
A late start runner dressed very appropriately for St David’s Day 🌼 pic.twitter.com/pzQFnmh6jj— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
They’re off! The 2020 Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has begun. Good luck to everyone running!🏃🏽♂️💪🏽 #RunThePort pic.twitter.com/Aq8JzKWouF— Newport 1/2 Marathon (@NewportHalf) March 1, 2020
Good morning #Newport ! Looking a bit tidier right now. Let’s hope it stays that way. Enjoy yourselves, everyone and good luck! @NewportHalf @UKRunChat @SDFHC #runtheport pic.twitter.com/sY0LP43RPP— Ben Cottam (@TheCottam) March 1, 2020
Sending best wishes to all running in the #NewportHalf today.— WelshWeddingBagpiper (@WalesBagpiper) March 1, 2020
The sun is out and its #StDavidsDay what a great start to the day!
🏴🏴 Good luck everyone.#Runtheport #Newport #Newporthalfmarathon #bagpiper #bagpipes pic.twitter.com/JNKTBKT5zE
@SDFHC #runtheport pic.twitter.com/LTFbH8L9Q9— Mark Amies (@Superfast72) March 1, 2020
Well done all! The sun has finally come out 🌞 pic.twitter.com/rouW6TZCGa— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
Lots of encouragement from onlookers 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/xKlqdL2T2Z— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020
Water at the ready! pic.twitter.com/tOxssSx8W7— Brooke (@BrookeBJourno) March 1, 2020