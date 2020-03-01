OUR rather delicious Dog of the Week is Carmel, a young Frenchie girl.

She is a very high energy and lively little lady.

Carmel is a bit of a 'bull in a china shop' and has no concept of personal space. She's a complete clown, who will keep you amused for hours in exchange for tummy tickles.

Carmel has spent time around other dogs, but she is a bit of a princess where cuddles are concerned, and wants them all to herself. Never heard of sharing Carmel?

The staff are looking for a pet-free home for Carmel where cuddles are freely available. She isn't suitable for first-time dog owners, and preference will be given to applicants who know and understand the breed, and who understand the importance of weight management and general health care for brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs.

If you would like to meet her please contact the staff at the centre in the first instance for a chat about Carmel's rehoming requirements. The number to call is 01633 290902.