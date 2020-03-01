THE Queen has been on the throne for almost 68 years now and throughout those years she, like many of the royal family, has made visits to Gwent while on her travels.

Here we take a look back at some of her visits.

The Queen meeting locals on a visit to South Wales in November 1993

The Queen and Prince Philip prepare to board a train at Abergavenny station in August 1983

The Queen on a two day visit to South Wales in October 1993

The Queen opening the Severn Bridge in September 1966

The Queen meeting young Gwent farmers at the Royal Show. Pictured with the Queen are Neil Bambridge, Jonathan Cole, David Bennett and Richard Westbury. July 1989

The Queen on a visit to Gwent in June 1977

MORE NEWS:

W/O O.G Erasmus and Mrs M Erasmus meeting the Queen at RAF Brize Norton. The pair later settled in Pontllanfraith. June 1971

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a tour that takes in part of Gwent in June 1976

The Queen at St Woolos Cathedral in October 1967