A HISTORIC football club in Newport has been left “gutted” after their home ground was completely flooded following Storm Jorge.

Albion Rovers – founded in 1937 – have seen the council-owned pitches at Kimberley Park submerged in water once again.

Pictures show the water level nearly as high as a goalpost’s crossbar.

It’s a frequent occurrence, but that doesn’t mean it is any less “gutting”, a club spokesman said.

He said the club, which has four senior teams and a thriving junior set-up, were “totally frustrated, especially with the work we’re trying to do there on the pitches, upgrading the stand and spectator paths”.

But now those plans to “regenerate the club” could be “pushed back another season”.

“We believe the drain-pipes behind the goal have been become blocked.

“That’s why it floods so quickly.”

But work to repair the blockages is “costly”.

And their clubhouse, which was opened in 2010 with a fixture against then-Premier League side Stoke City, has also been flooded.

Luckily, the damage is not “too bad” and just needs a “good clean up”.

“We haven’t assessed the changing rooms yet as we couldn’t get in there.”

The pitches are owned by Newport City Council, with Rovers paying a lease for priority use.

The changing rooms and clubhouse belongs to the club.

(The club has 'no idea' when the flooded water will clear. Picture: Steve Leach.)

The spokesman said the club had “no idea” when the water would clear and the pitches be playable again.

However, Caerleon AFC have offered them use of their own pitch in the meantime.

Albion were promoted to the Welsh League in 2018, but have found “attracting players to the club” hard because of the state of the pitch.

Their first team currently sits bottom of the Welsh League Division Two, winning none and losing 13.

“We will come out of the Welsh League this year and hopefully regenerate the club.

“We’ve been hit hard by a lot of departures this year and are struggling to attract players because of the pitch.”