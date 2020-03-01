A PLAY that was one of the fastest selling new shows and broke The Lowry’s box office records in September is going on tour across the UK.

The Thunder Girls was a smash hit and will now be performed at Cardiff’s New Theatre between Tuesday, October 20 and Saturday, October 24.

Tickets are £29.50.

MORE NEWS:

The play will feature Loose Women star Coleen Nolan and Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard with original cast members Carol Harrison and Gary Webster.

Angela Squire, who produced the show, said: “Following the phenomenal reaction to The Thunder Girls during its record breaking preview run in The Lowry, Salford, we are thrilled to announce that The Thunder Girls will be hitting theatres all over the UK on its 2020 tour.”

The play is based on a bestselling novel of the same name and follows a fictional 80’s girl group who reunite after 30 years - following their friendship and the band being torn apart by greed, envy and egos.

Ms Harrison plays lead singer Chrissie Martin, Coleen Nolan is bandmate Anita, Gary Webster is their manager Rick and Beverley Callard is level-headed bandmate Roxanne.

Ms Callard is reprising the role after leaving Coronation Street - where she spent 30 years as Liz McDonald.

She said: “Leaving Coronation Street is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make but I just couldn’t miss out on playing Roxanne in The Thunder Girls again. I knew it was something special when I first read the script, but none of us were prepared for the audiences giving it three standing ovations a night!”

Ms Nolan said: “Having lived and breathed the ups and downs of girl band life I knew as soon as I read the script that The Thunder Girls was the real deal!”

Tickets are available now from the New Theatre on 029 2087 8889.