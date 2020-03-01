WITH Friday being the final school day before St David's Day on March 1, schoolchildren across Gwent donned their traditional Welsh dress and daffodils to celebrate.

St David’s Day is the feast day of Saint David, the patron saint of Wales.

Tradition tells that he died on March 1 in 601, with the date officially declared a national day of celebration in the 18th century.

Here are some pictures of schoolchildren across Gwent enjoying the festivities.

Six-year-old Ruby, as patriotic as they come.

Brother and sister Lexi and Ioan, who wore their Welsh tops with pride at Maendy Primary School today.

Finnley, aged 10 months, loves St David's Day.

Javayah-Louise, aged two, and Jaylen-John, aged 10 months.

Three-year-old Aaliyah Kaid of Pillgwenlly Primary School was really getting into the spirit.

Brother and sister Kareem and Samarah Kaid of Pillgwenlly Primary School.

Raighne Stephenson, aged three, loved dressing up on Friday for nursery.

Four-year-old Sophie Lamb all ready for her Eisteddfod in nursery.

Seven-year-old Dylan Fisher made this welsh castle for his Eisteddford Monday at Coed Eva Primary.

