A MAIN road through Newport centre will close for 9 weeks from tomorrow.

Stow Hill, outside Bethel Community Church, will be closed from Monday, March 2 until Sunday, May 10.

It is so a crane can carry out work to repair the church - which was destroyed by a fire in June 2018.

The grade II listing building was reduced to a smoking ruin after a fire spread from an abandoned nightclub next door.

It is unclear how much of Stow Hill will close, but a road-sign alerting motorists to the closure appeared on the edge of Havelock Street onto Stow Hill over the weekend.

According to a public roadworks report posted on Newport City Council website, the closure appears to be from 6am to 1pm daily.

(Where the road closure appears to begin and end. Picture: Google Maps)

The Argus has approached the council for clarification.