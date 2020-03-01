WE'RE not asking you to guess what these pictures are of, as it's a little obvious - but we would like to hear your memories of the area. Get in touch in the comments, by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN, or by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

Then: How it looked in days past

Now: How it looks today

MORE NEWS:

Last week's photograph was of Charles Street in Newport. Here's what you had to say:

How many times have I walked in Charles Street - going to my pal's and the old Central Library both in Dock Street.

Today's picture looks to be late 1960s/1970's, very heavy snow has fallen and probably the steep road was icy and dangerous.

On the right hand side is Collards Sanitary Engineers. There were eco friendly - they dumped old sinks, toilets etc c over the wall into the Baptist chapel graveyard.

Next came the Education Offices, home of the dreaded and much feared School Board Man who chased you if you were not in school. The only time he chased me was when I was home with measles and covered in spots - he didn't stay long.

On down is Talbot Lane, named after the pub that was on the corner, there were gravestones along the wall.

Further down was the Empire Theatre, burnt out 7 Jan 1942, Charlie Kunz was the star that night, kids said that he was a Nazi spy and he set it on fire but he was born in the UK and lived in the USA. The site was cleared for the present white building and many have occupied this corner - the Job Centre is there and the Java Café, good, friendly service, nice coffee, toast or a bun.

On the other side is the Red Lion pub, further down was McIlvaney the watch repairer, the shop was originally his father's.

Then there was a alleyway to the Spiritualist Church which we gave a wide berth as there were ghosts there. School Lane led to the back of Stow Hill School. Lastly was Reynolds.

Dave Woolven, Newport

I remember washer craft on left hand side owned by Jim Stead with his dog there and a bus stop on the left in which people from the Valleys came to visit Newport.

Michael Jenkins on Facebook

Charles Street, walked up and down too many times to remember!

Jaimie Haines on Facebook

The Now and Then picture is looking down Charles Street, Newport, maybe in the 1960s. To the left of the picture is Washer Craft. They repaired washing machines. Just below was Kashmiri curry house, the first in town. Further down was Langton's bar, run by John Sicolo.

Arthur Nicholaas, Newport

On the Now and Then image of Newport Dock on Saturday, February 8:

I can confirm that the picture shown is of The Old Tredegar dry dock where I served my apprenticeship as a shipwright in WW2. Most people know it now as Handiland site at the bottom of Commercial Rd.

Mike Symonds on email