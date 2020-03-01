NEED to unwind? Treat yourself to a luxurious stay at De Vere Tortworth Court in Gloucestershire, just a short hop across the Severn bridges.

Surrounded by lush woodland and a Victorian arboretum, this 150-year-old mansion has been transformed into a stylish, cosy hotel where you can while away a weekend in complete peace.

As you drive into the grounds, along a shaded driveway, the sounds of the M5 motorway – a kilometre to west – melt away and are replaced by birdsong, leaving you with the feeling that the grand old house in front of you is, essentially, all yours.

Squirrels scurry about the lawns as you make your way to the main entrance, where the building’s Tudor exterior is complemented indoors by wood panelling, exposed stonework, and dark oak beams.

Check-in done, head up the grand staircase and navigate the hotel’s winding corridors to your room.

Inside, the deluxe junior suite is spacious and elegant, featuring a king-size bed, large sofa, and impressive bathroom. It’s tempting to put your feet up or have a snooze, but with so much to explore it’s time to head out again.

In a nod to the interests of the aristocrats who once called Tortworth Court home, the hotel’s interior is a tribute to the British countryside – everywhere you look, there is a floral display, or a painting dedicated to a woodland animal.

The mansion was built in the mid-19th century for Henry Reynolds-Moreton, politician and the 2nd Earl of Ducie, whose family had owned the estate for 250 years.

Following his death, his son – the 3rd Earl of Ducie (and also named Henry) – inherited the estate and set about creating a hugely diverse collection of trees and plants in the grounds of the family home, bringing in species from the Far East, the USA, South America, and Eastern Europe to complement native specimens.

The earl’s arboretum won a great deal of admiration during his lifetime, and today guests at the hotel can wander freely around the 30-acre estate and admire the collection. A cool breeze drifts through the trees, and the leaves are dappled in the afternoon sunlight – this is a worthy rival to any botanical garden.

Take a stroll back towards the house, and pull up a deckchair on the lawn. Here, you really are spoiled for choice, between spectacular views of three ornamental gardens or of the house itself.

If you’re feeling active, have a game of boules or croquet; but there’s no pressure to do anything too taxing.

With an outdoor bar (located in what appears to be a converted horsebox) just a few steps away, you couldn’t ask for a better place to lie back and enjoy a natter, read a book, or pop in your headphones and watch the clouds go by.

Dinnertime approaches, and a low murmur of chatter begins to fill the hotel’s 1853 Restaurant and Bar, located in what would have been the earls’ old library.

Bookshelves still adorn the walls, and after a minor dilemma over what to choose off the menu, it’s time to sit back with a cocktail and enjoy your surroundings while you wait for the food to arrive.

The blade of beef, braised in ale for five hours, is a sure-fire winner; and if you’ve any room left for dessert, you won’t regret opting for the chocolate and orange tart.

With dinner over, a short walk in the grounds takes you to the Orangery, an impressive glass-domed conservatory where the 3rd Earl of Ducie kept his tropical collections.

There are still citrus plants thriving there today, though the Orangery’s main function these days is as a venue for weddings and other events.

Other events at Tortworth Court include tribute nights when, after a three-course meal and drinks, you can watch a tribute act to your favourite singers. Upcoming acts include homages to Queen, ABBA, and Tom Jones.

For any aspiring Jane Marples or Hercule Poirots, the hotel also hosts themed murder mystery nights. Amateur sleuths can enjoy a drinks reception and three-course meal as part of the package, all the while using their powers of deduction to solve the whodunnit being acted out before them.

Regular guests at the hotel can also tackle puzzles of a less heinous nature, with a well-stocked supply of card- and board games available to borrow from the hotel reception.

After a few intense rounds of Jenga, it’s time for a nightcap. Head over to the Atrium Bistro Bar and round off the evening in style, surrounded by indoor plants and stripped-back masonry, under a lofty glass roof. As well as a fully-stocked bar, there’s also a sizeable bar menu, if you’re still feeling peckish.

The next morning, it’s tempting to head straight to breakfast – but instead, open the wardrobe, don your robe, and make your way to the Leaf Spa for a truly memorable start to the day.

There, the steam rises slowly from the swimming pool and, in the crisp morning air, a few lengths in the pool’s warm water is the perfect wake-up call.

There’s also a jacuzzi and gym, and appointments are available for beauty treatments, manicures, and massages.

You should have worked up an appetite by now, and the breakfast doesn’t disappoint – long buffet tables heaped with bowls of cereals, plates of cold meats and cheeses, and platters of fresh fruit. Turn around, and you’ll find the hot breakfast buffet, with all the key components of a Full English.

A coffee on the lawn terrace gives one more chance to savour the immaculate gardens and the arboretum beyond, and then it’s time to head home – refreshed, relaxed, and ready for anything.

To book your stay at De Vere Tortworth Court (Tortworth, Wotton Under Edge, GL12 8HH), go to www.devere.co.uk/tortworth-court or call 01454 263000.