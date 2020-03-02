FOUR people – two men and two women – have been charged after six police raids in the Pontypool and Caerphilly areas relating to alleged serious and organised crime.

A 31-year old-man from the Caerphilly area has been charged with conspiring to receive stolen property, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

A 36-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiring to receive stolen property.

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with possession of criminal property and conspiring to commit fraud.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, obstructing a police officer and concealing criminal property.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday 25th February.

All four people are due to appear in court at a later date.