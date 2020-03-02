A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NIGEL JOHNSON, 51, of Somerset Way, Chepstow, was jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for four years after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

The offence was committed in his own street on November 30, 2019.

Johnson was sent to prison because of his convictions for serious motoring offences and because “suspended sentences have not deterred further offending”.

He must pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

VIVIENNE EILEEN NAPIER, 70, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £242 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A465 near Abergavenny.

Her licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

CRAIG PURNELL, 22, of Winston Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and committing a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge for criminal damage and assault by beating.

He was made the subject of an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay £295 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MARK DAVID HOPE, 33, of Brynteg Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

JOHN PAUL COTTRELL, 46, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MITCHELL DAVIES, 24, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DARRELL HACKER, 25, of Hillside Court, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £217 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

YOSEF HAGOS, 28, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £217 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

VICTORIA ANNE HOWELL, 48, of The Moorings, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANDREW MICHAEL MINERS, 53, of Monmouth Road, Trellech, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.