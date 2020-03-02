A SUPPORT service helping people in Torfaen with housing, homelessness and benefits has been launched.

The new Tenancy Support service, run by homelessness charity The Wallich, will work with people to make sure they stay in suitable, secure accommodation, help people in crisis and act as a mediator between tenants and landlords, in the private and social sectors, to ensure nobody becomes homeless.

The Welsh Government’s annual rough sleeping numbers estimated seven people slept on the streets of Torfaen in November 2019 – an increase from five people the previous year and reports of zero people sleeping rough in 2017.

READ MORE:

Commissioned by Torfaen County Council Supporting People funding, The Wallich’s Torfaen Tenancy Support service will act as a preventative approach, not only to rough sleeping, but also debt and rent arrears, which is an increasing issue for tenants and landlords alike.

The crisis support team is also available for people who are street homeless, sofa surfing or in temporary accommodation and need advice.

Gareth Jones, South East Wales area manager for The Wallich, said: “It’s bittersweet that we have to bring our services to Torfaen.

“While we’re looking forward to working with the wonderful community, it’s a shame that growing homelessness and demand for help is what brings us here.

(People at the launch of The Wallich Torfaen Tenancy Support service. Picture: The Wallich.)

“However, as well as helping people with their housing and financial situations, anyone using the Torfaen Tenancy Support service will have the opportunity to access The Wallich’s breadth of learning and development projects.

“We believe preventing homelessness is about more than a roof over someone’s head, we want to also help people boost their confidence, skills and employability, with the hope of a brighter future, as well as addresses their accommodation needs.”

The Wallich’s main office in Torfaen is based on Hanbury Road in Pontypool. It is open for advice and support 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The charity will also run drop-in sessions throughout the borough to give the community greater access to support.

These will be held at Cwmbran Job Centre (Monday 9am-4pm and Thursday 9am-4pm), Blaenavon Community Campus (Tuesday 10am-12.30pm), Pontypool Job Centre (Tuesday 1.30pm-4pm), Pearl Assurance House, 12 Hanbury Road, Pontypool (Wednesday 10am-4pm), and the Civic Centre, Pontypool (Friday 9am-4pm).