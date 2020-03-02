A YOUNG woman who thought she would never walk again after a serious car crash is preparing to walk the runway at the Miss Wales 2020 final.

Francesca Brook, 23, who lives in Newport, was in a serious accident just two months after passing her test in 2014 at the age of 17.

She was driving with a friend along a country lane in Magor when her car skidded on gravel, hit trees, spun several times and landed upside down in a stream.

She and her friend woke up hanging by their seatbelts and managed to crawl out of the sunroof as the car doors were blocked and the car was filling up with water – an action that medics say saved her life.

(Francesca Brook is a finalist in the Miss Wales 2020 competition)

Adrenaline enabled her to make it up the embankment and to the roadside. From there she was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Bed bound, Miss Brook was operated on and diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy as a result of the accident – a progressive condition where the nerves that carry messages to and from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body are permanently damaged or diseased. She believed she would never walk again.

“This was the scariest time for me,” she said. “I was told I would be disabled from the waist down”.

Gradually however, feeling came back in her legs and with crutches she began to walk again. To onlookers, Miss Brook may appear fully healed now, but has prominent scarring, suffers pain in her feet and back everyday and still takes medication for her injuries.

(Miss Brook with her driving test pass certificate before the accident a few months later)

“I was determined to get back to normality as soon as possible,” she added. “Over time, I drove again and danced again although heels were a no-no for a long time!

“The pain has never gone away, and I have to moderate my work and my lifestyle accordingly every day."

Despite these setbacks, she has always dreamed big. She works as a global client manager in credit management and couples her role with being the organisation’s UK cultural ambassador. Now, she has her sights set on winning Miss Wales 2020.

She said: “I’m determined to walk through the pain and show young women that you can still aim high no matter what life throws at you.

“I’m a true believer that everything in life happens for a reason. While the accident gave me limitations it also made me look at my strengths, and I have found many which have given me the determination to go on."

The Miss Wales 2020 final takes place on April 23, 24 and 25 in Cardiff and Newport. Around 40 young women will be in the running for the title. The winner will go on to represent Wales at Miss World in Thailand later this year.

All the Miss Wales 2020 contestants will be undertaking a series of challenges in the run up to the final. The most important of which will be fundraising for the Miss World charity, Beauty With A Purpose, which helps disadvantaged children worldwide.

The current Miss Wales is 23-year-old Gabriella Jukes from Port Talbot. The current Miss World is 24-year-old Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.