HOME buyers in Newport are more likely to buy terraced houses, while those in Monmouthshire are likely to purchase detached properties, data suggests.

The findings come after research conducted by estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk, which surveyed people across 20 major cities and 69 counties.

In Newport, terraced houses came out most popular, with 38 per cent of respondents saying they live in a terraced house.

Second most popular in Newport were semi-detached houses, attracting 29 per cent of respondents, while 23 per cent live in a detached property, and nine per cent live in a flat.

Most popular in Monmouthshire were detached properties, owned by 47 per cent of homeowners.

Monmouthshire residents living in semi-detached properties is around 26 per cent according to the survey, while 21 per cent live in a terraced house and six per cent live in a flat.

Nationally, terraced houses were most popular in the cities surveyed, topping the list for 13 cities, while detached houses came out on top nationally for counties, with a total of 34.

Founder and chief executive of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “The terraced house tops the table for home buyer popularity for a few reasons.

“First of all, it offers more space at a more reasonable price point to a semi-detached or detached home and is the logical next step for home buyers looking to put down stronger roots when advancing from a flat.

“It also allows housebuilders to provide more stock in new developments with the space they have to build on and so this heightened level of supply hitting the market for the first time also increases the number of sales for this property type.

“Finally, while it does offer more space, those moving into semi-detached or detached homes tend to do so for the long haul, whilst those moving into a terraced house may well move a few years down the line for reasons such as a growing family or moving from the city outwards.

“Of course, there are some big regional differences and some counties offer more detached homes, while city living also leans more towards flats and terraced homes."