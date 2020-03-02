THOUSANDS of runners took to the streets for this year's Newport Half-Marathon on Sunday - cheered on, of course, by flocks of onlookers and spectators.
And it didn't escape many that it was St David's Day.
Daffodil hats and pins were on full display - for both runners and watchers.
The overall male winner was Adam Bull, 24, who finished the course in 1: 08: 08 - breaking the course record.
And the overall female winner was Sioned Howells, who finished in 1:22:25.
For the full results and a searchable table, click here.
Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot yourself.
(Adam Bull was the first male over the line. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
(Sioned Howells was the first female over the line. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)
(A St David's daffodil. Picture: Christ Tinsley.)
(High five anyone? Picture: Chris Tinsley
The overall top ten:
1. Adam Bull, number 8489, of Pontypridd Roadents AC, in a time of 01:08:08
2. Scott Harrington, number 8570, of Otley AC, in a time of 01:10:10
3. Charlie Jones, number 8602, of Cheltenham and County Harriers, in a time of 01:11:34
4. Simon Lewis, number 8624, of Pontypridd Roadents AC, in a time of 01:11:43
5. Adam Holland, 8759, of Tavistock AC, in a time of 01:13:24
6. Gwylym Gibson, number 7158, of South West Road Runners, in a time of 01:13:45
7. Matthew Jones, number 7437, of Brecon AC, in a time of 01:14:11
8. Lee Williams, number 8377, in a time of 01:14:12
9. Ross McNally, number 8639, of University of South Wales, in a time of 01:14:17
10. James Watson, number 8743, of Taunton AC, in a time of 01:14:21
(A St David's Dragon. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(One man decided to run in a suit. When you've got a half-marathon at 9 but a job interview at 11. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(This man buzzed around the course. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Celebrate! Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Cheeky. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Thumbs up! Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Into their stride. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Nearly there! Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Three's a crowd. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Off we go! Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(On your marks, get set... Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(AH! One man looks a bit scared. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(The 2-hour pacer. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(All smiles. Just wait until you get past six miles. Picture: Chris Tinsley)
(Get ya ponchos on! Picture: Chris Tinsley)