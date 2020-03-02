THOUSANDS of runners took to the streets for this year's Newport Half-Marathon on Sunday - cheered on, of course, by flocks of onlookers and spectators.

And it didn't escape many that it was St David's Day.

Daffodil hats and pins were on full display - for both runners and watchers.

The overall male winner was Adam Bull, 24, who finished the course in 1: 08: 08 - breaking the course record.

And the overall female winner was Sioned Howells, who finished in 1:22:25.

For the full results and a searchable table, click here.

Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot yourself.

(Adam Bull was the first male over the line. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)

(Sioned Howells was the first female over the line. Picture: Chris Tinsley.)

(A St David's daffodil. Picture: Christ Tinsley.)

(High five anyone? Picture: Chris Tinsley

The overall top ten:

1. Adam Bull, number 8489, of Pontypridd Roadents AC, in a time of 01:08:08

2. Scott Harrington, number 8570, of Otley AC, in a time of 01:10:10

3. Charlie Jones, number 8602, of Cheltenham and County Harriers, in a time of 01:11:34

4. Simon Lewis, number 8624, of Pontypridd Roadents AC, in a time of 01:11:43

5. Adam Holland, 8759, of Tavistock AC, in a time of 01:13:24

6. Gwylym Gibson, number 7158, of South West Road Runners, in a time of 01:13:45

7. Matthew Jones, number 7437, of Brecon AC, in a time of 01:14:11

8. Lee Williams, number 8377, in a time of 01:14:12

9. Ross McNally, number 8639, of University of South Wales, in a time of 01:14:17

10. James Watson, number 8743, of Taunton AC, in a time of 01:14:21

(A St David's Dragon. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(One man decided to run in a suit. When you've got a half-marathon at 9 but a job interview at 11. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(This man buzzed around the course. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Celebrate! Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Cheeky. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Thumbs up! Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Into their stride. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Nearly there! Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Three's a crowd. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Off we go! Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(On your marks, get set... Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(AH! One man looks a bit scared. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(The 2-hour pacer. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(All smiles. Just wait until you get past six miles. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

(Get ya ponchos on! Picture: Chris Tinsley)