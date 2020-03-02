STUDENTS from Llanwern High School have been named as finalists in the Youth Industrial Strategy Competition.

The national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) competition, organised by the British Science Association, will see them compete at the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair from March 11 to 14 in Birmingham.

Kara Cook, Year 13; Jack Auburn and Jessica Evans-Stowell, both Year 11; and Nicole James, Year 9, designed a project that uses fish to grow lettuce, responding to the challenge of Clean Growth – one of the UK Government’s four Grand Challenges: Clean Growth, Artificial Intelligence and Data, Ageing Society and the Future of Mobility.

More than 2,000 students participated in the competition, and of these entries, the 15 finalists have been selected for their innovative ideas and practical applications.

The students will present their ideas to a panel of industry experts and celebrity judges, including former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq, with first place winners in their age category, Junior, Intermediate or Senior, taking home cash prizes for themselves and their school.

(L-R: Kara Cook, Jack Auburn, Jessica Evans-Stowell and Nicole James from Llanwern High School)

Eileen Price, cover supervisor at Llanwern High School said: “We are delighted that the youth industrial strategy competition has recognised the hard work of students at Llanwern High School.

“This competition has given our students the opportunity to learn in ways they haven’t before and think differently about how they see STEM, while also developing their critical thinking skills and creativity in an exciting and engaging way.”

Caitlin Brown, project manager for the youth industrial strategy competition, said: “We have been blown away by the creativity of the entrants and how they have engaged with the Grand Challenges.

“The range, breadth and technicality of the projects has been incredibly inspiring and exceeded our expectations.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the finalists present their projects at the Big Bang Fair in March and bringing their ideas for the future to life”.

Following the finals at the Big Bang Fair, winners will be announced during British Science Week for each age category as well as the highly commended runners up.