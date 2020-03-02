VICTIMS of flooding caused by Storm Dennis in Caerphilly County Borough should be given a ‘council tax holiday’ by the council, an AM has said.

South Wales East's Delyth Jewell has called on Caerphilly County Borough Council to exempt those affected by the floods from paying council tax for up to six months as they deal with the damage caused to their properties.

This comes after the council announced residents affected by Storm Dennis will receive £500, while businesses are eligible for £1,000. Meanwhile, £250,000 has been set aside to help with the ongoing clean-up following the storms.

But, writing to the chief executive of Caerphilly council, the Plaid Cymru AM argued many residents need further financial assistance, saying many had been unable to afford insurance for their properties and were facing bills of many thousands of pounds.

In the letter, Ms Jewell said: “After seeing the misery and damage caused by the flooding to residents, I felt obligated to write to you.

“I understand that the council is taking some measures to assist people directly affected including giving £500 to each such household.

“However, I was hoping that the council could give additional help to residents and would be looking to consider options such as suggested by Cllr Parry of a ‘Council Tax holiday’.”

Cllr Teresa Parry had suggested the idea of a council tax holiday after it was put forward by Ystrad Mynach residents who were badly affected by the flooding.

“I asked the residents what more the council could do to support them and the overwhelming response was that they wanted a council tax holiday while they made their homes habitable again," said Cllr Parry. “The council has already given £500 to each household that’s been flooded, but I hope that they use their powers to give these residents the additional support that they need.”

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said: “We are already considering council tax exemptions for affected homes, as the regulations allow an exemption to be applied for up to 12 months in certain circumstances.

“Any council tax payer in this position will need to apply for what is called a Class A exemption, we will then arrange for a council tax inspector to visit the affected property to verify the exemption can be awarded.”

These can be applied for on the Caerphilly council website.