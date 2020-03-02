LEARN to Play Day, a free national event to encourage everyone in the UK to start making music – is coming to Wales this month.

Supported by Jools Holland, and run by charity Music for All, the 2020 Learn to Play Day will take place on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 and will see music shops, teachers, venues and schools throughout the county partners with leading musical instrument brands to offer thousands of free music lessons.

All venues participating are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

Since being launched nine years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has helped thousands of people pick up and play a musical instrument.

Held in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, the ‘Take It Away’ scheme and Making Music, the Learn to Play Day initiative has been growing in popularity with a record 10,000 free lessons held during last year’s event.

Famed musician Jools Holland said: “As Patron of the Music for All Charity, I’m delighted to lend my support to National Learn to Play Day on March 28 and 29.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free”.

Fellow artist Jamie Callum added: “National Learn to Play Day gives everyone a chance to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played before. This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing.

“Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have!”

Paul McManus, CEO at Music for All, said: “While we all may have different tastes and preferred genres, there is no doubt that music is something that is universally loved around the world”.

To find a free music lesson near you head to https://musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday/