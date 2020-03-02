A WORKER at a ready meals factory in Rogerstone, Newport, has been recognised for 40 years of loyal service.

Mel Radford has worked at RF Brookes since it opened, starting out as a fryer operator on the factory floor.

At a special presentation this week with family and friends, Mr Radford was described as "a great member of the team" by factory shift manager Nathan Rees.

In his time at the factory, Mr Radford has seen four decades of advancements. When he started out, aged 19, there was no lifting equipment for the enormous containers of food which needed to be added to the fryers.

He later became a machine minder and currently works in quality assurance at the factory, which is owned by the 2 Sisters Food Group.

“I’m very proud to have worked at Rogerstone since the beginning," Mr Radford said. "I have so many fond memories of my time here and I have loved seeing the business grow over the years.

“Thank you to everyone who organised my presentation and invited my family and friends, I was really overwhelmed.”

Mr Radford is one of 1,517 workers at the Rogerstone site, who produce an average of 1.5 million chilled and frozen ready meals every week.

The factory started out as a family pie-making business in 1953 before switching to ready meals under new owners. RF Brookes was acquired by 2 Sisters in 2012.