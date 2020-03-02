PONTYPOOL community councillors have raised concerns over plans submitted to keep a waste management facility at a site in New Inn.

Councillors “objected very strongly” to the facility at the old Shanks (formerly known as Rechem) site at Pont Y Felin industrial estate in New Inn, saying they had received numerous complaints from residents about the site.

The applicant, SL Recycling, said it had submitted a retrospective planning application “in the spirit of collaboration.”

The plans include waste processing of cardboard, plastic, wood, waste packaging, metal and household and commercial waste.

Food waste operations are not included, and it is said that smells from the facility will not be a concern.

READ MORE:

At a full council meeting, Pontypool community councillors raised concerns over the site, commenting they had received complaints from local residents.

Councillor Raymond Mills, who represents the New Inn Lower ward, said he objected to the plans “in the strongest way possible.”

“All four councillors in New Inn have had a number of complaints,” he said.

“There is already a stink coming from the site and we are only in February. Imagine what it will be like in the summer months.”

The waste management site in New Inn. Picture: Richard Marshall

Councillor Richard Overton, also representing the New Inn Lower ward, said he objected to the planning application “very strongly.”

The Community Council’s environmental champion, councillor Lyn Clarkson, said: “I have had complaints myself about the potential for noise pollution and smells and dust.”

Councillor Giles Davies said: “I am disappointed seeing the site in the state it is in. I support my fellow councillors with this.”

The waste management site in New Inn. Picture: Richard Marshall

New Inn Upper councillor Nick Jones said: “I have had representations from my ward constituents about noise and pollution and traffic.

“For me, it is a deeply held objection.”

Steve Morgan, operations director for SL Recycling, said they were aware complaints had been made about the smell of the site, but disputed their legitimacy.

He said the site accepts commercial and industrial wastes including wood, cardboard and plastics “which do not give off any foul smell.”

He also said the site is fully permitted for its operations by Natural Resources Wales.

“We have our permits in place and planning permission has been submitted,” said Mr Morgan.