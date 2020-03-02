ANOTHER flood warning has been issued for Monmouth.

And the water level at the River Wye is the fourth highest since Storm Ciara hit in February.

The alert - issued by Natural Resources Wales - means flooding is expected.

They say immediate action should be taken.

They have issued the following advice:

move family, pets and valuables to a safe place

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it is safe to do so

put flood protection equipment in place

It follows a weekend of heavy rain brought by Storm Jorge, the third storm to hit south Wales in the space of a month.

Flooding is possible in the following areas:

Monmouth

Wyesham

Monmouth School playing fields

Dingestow

Wonastow

Mitchel Troy

Osbaston

Rockfield

(Picture: NRW)

The current level of the River Wye is 4.67m, which is the fourth highest recorded in the last month.

It saw a peak of 7.15m during the worst of Storm Dennis, where houses, roads, pubs and fields were all submerged in water.