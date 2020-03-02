ANOTHER flood warning has been issued for Monmouth.
And the water level at the River Wye is the fourth highest since Storm Ciara hit in February.
The alert - issued by Natural Resources Wales - means flooding is expected.
They say immediate action should be taken.
They have issued the following advice:
- move family, pets and valuables to a safe place
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it is safe to do so
- put flood protection equipment in place
It follows a weekend of heavy rain brought by Storm Jorge, the third storm to hit south Wales in the space of a month.
Flooding is possible in the following areas:
- Monmouth
- Wyesham
- Monmouth School playing fields
- Dingestow
- Wonastow
- Mitchel Troy
- Osbaston
- Rockfield
(Picture: NRW)
READ MORE:
- AM calls for flood-affected residents to be given a 'council tax holiday'
- Francesca Brooks accident inspired her Miss Wales 2020 dream
- The alcohol price rise in Wales explained
The current level of the River Wye is 4.67m, which is the fourth highest recorded in the last month.
It saw a peak of 7.15m during the worst of Storm Dennis, where houses, roads, pubs and fields were all submerged in water.