IT is now "highly likely" that there will be widespread transmission of coronavirus in the UK, a senior Public Health England (PHE) official says.

The warning comes with the Government's emergency Cobra committee set to meet to discuss the looming threat, after the number of cases in the UK rose to 36 yesterday.

Professor Paul Cosford, PHE medical director, told BBC Breakfast this morning that it is "highly likely" there will be more widespread infection in the UK, and preparations must be in place to deal with that scenario.

There remains one confirmed case in Wales - the patient is from Swansea and had travelled back to Wales from northern Italy - and Public Health Wales (PHW) has been trying to locate everyone they have been in contact with.

“The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS infection centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. This in line with the plans we have developed, working closely with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and the other UK nations," Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for what is formally known as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said last week.

Among the cases confirmed in England yesterday was a second case in Gloucestershire. Both cases in the county are from the Cotswolds area.

“We would encourage people to check the most recent advice for returning travellers, which includes guidance for those returning from China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Northern Italy, and Iran," said Dr Shankar.

“Members of the public can help protect themselves and others by always carrying tissues, and using them to catch coughs or sneezes. They should bin the tissue, and to kill the germs, wash their hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel. This is the best way to slow the spread of most germs, including Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Public Health Wales’ trained scientists are now conducting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test in Wales.

"Over 90 per cent of the individuals who have been tested in Wales have been offered testing in their own home, making it as convenient as possible for them, as well as protecting our ambulance and hospital resources for those who need it most. We are not able to comment on individual cases for reasons of patient confidentiality.”

As of last Thursday, 263 people in Wales had been tested for the virus.

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.