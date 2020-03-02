MONMOUTH residents are well-versed in flooding and the impact it can have, and perhaps none more so than worshippers at St Peter’s Church in Dixton Lane.

The church usually floods twice a year, and had just got over dealing with the effects of heavy rain in November, when yet more flooding struck.

Just 30 metres from the River Wye, water levels on Sunday February 16 - at the height of Storm Dennis - were above six feet, and caused significant damage to the building, even picking up large benches and pews and moving them across the church.

As though that was not enough, contractors had only finished £130,000 worth of repair work on the church the previous day.

Penny Powdrill (above), stand-in vicar at St Peter’s and a member of the church for more than 30 years, said she thinks the flood could be the second worst in the church’s history, but she has been stoic in her response.

“When it happened in November we got the fire service in and we were back up and running within a week or so,” she said.

“I think we’ll need more than the fire service this time. I can’t remember many floods at all that have been of this dimension.

“My overriding feeling is resignation, but also a determination to make sure we’re back at Easter. I fully intend to do Easter services here.”

On the day after the flooding, people from the nearby Royal Oak pub helped Ms Powdrill and other members to barge the door open, as the water had moved pews in front of the door.

Such is the popularity of the church, pictures shared on social media of the aftermath of the flooding were met with dismay by hundreds of residents.

“It’s a very old and traditional church, and has been a tranquil place for many over the years,” Ms Powdrill added.

“There’s a real value here; not only in the services but in what it gives to people.

Only in 1947 was the flood water higher than this year

“It’s right by the river and people out walking often pop in and tell us they can feel God’s peace here.”

With the broken windows expected to cost thousands alone, church treasurer Liz Wills has said she does not know how they will pay for the repairs.

“We’ve just spent all the money we have on the work we’ve had done,” Ms Wills said.

“You just couldn’t make it up. It’s so disheartening.”

If you would like to help the recovery efforts at St Peter’s Church, contact Liz Wills via email at lizwills25@gmail.com