A BARGOED man has been jailed for more than four years after pleading guilty to stalking.

Matthew Ross Batt, 35, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 19 February in relation to the offence of stalking involving fear of violence.

He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

DC Mark Price, the officer in the case, said: “Stalking is a reprehensible offence and can cause fear and distress to many victims as the perpetrator often understands and knows the vulnerabilities of a victim.

“The additional fear of violence in this case only added to the anguish felt by the victim.

“I would like to thank the victim for their strength and willingness to support this prosecution.

“The seriousness of the offence has been reflected in the sentence handed down.”

In addition the sentence, Batt will be subject to a restraining order for a period of 10 years.