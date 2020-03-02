A MONTH-LONG operation that sees police horses patrolling in Pill has begun today.

'Operation Bill' will also see an increased police presence in the area following residents' calls to "feel more safe and secure".

And officers have already located a quantity of Class A drugs, said Chief Inspector Rob Jenkins.

Officers on horseback, alongside police dogs, were seen in the area on Monday, March 2.

"Operation Bill ongoing; working with partners and already some great community engagement and a quantity of Class A drugs located," Chief Inspector Jenkins posted on social media.

(Police horses will patrol the area for the rest of the month. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The presence follows Superintendent Mike Richards' announcement at a full meeting of Newport council on Thursday that a similar operation could be launched in Alway.

“You will see a greater presence of police officers, certainly for a month,” he said.

“You are also likely to see some police horses that we are borrowing from South Wales Police for that visibility and reassurance that you ask me for.”

Pill ward councillor Tracey Holyoake welcomed the announcement.

“The kids and youth will engage with it and I think it is a real good move for Pill,” she said.

Supt Richards also vowed to improve visibility and communication with complainants of crime in the Alway and Ringland areas of the city.

A public meeting, attended by 70-80 residents, was held last week in response to anti-social behaviour and reports of knife crime.

Cllr Malcolm Linton said there was concern about a “lack of officers on the beat.”

He asked what the police planned to do “to make our residents feel more safe and secure.”

And Cllr Ray Truman said the community “need to be reassured.”

Supt Richards said he expected there to be improvements following the public meeting.

“I recognise we need to do more,” he said.

“We do need to listen to that meeting. We do need to get our communication right and our visibility better than it has been.

“I have committed to acting on the issues raised at the residents’ meeting last week.”